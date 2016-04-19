BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EC to challenge French taxi law following Uber complaint
European Commission says it will challenge French taxi law over complaint from ride-hailing service operator Uber
EC to challenge French taxi law following Uber complaint
The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

The European Commission is preparing to challenge a French law on taxi services and chauffeured cars, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, following a complaint from online ride-hailing service operator Uber Technologies.

France's Thevenoud law, introduced in October 2014, requires chauffeured cars to return to a base between fares, restricts their use of software to find customers in the street and banned unlicensed services, among other measures.

California-based Uber, which has run into fierce opposition from established taxi services since it launched in Europe five years ago, has filed a complaint with the European Commission against the French law, arguing it favoured regular taxis over Uber's internet-managed ride-sharing service and that France should have notified Brussels of the new measure.

The Commission is preparing to issue a so-called letter of formal notice, the people said, which represents the first stage of an infringement procedure where Brussels suspects that a national measure breaches the EU treaties.

Uber allows would-be passengers to summon rides with a smartphone app and has seen exponential growth in Europe as well as numerous court challenges which have resulted in the banning of its unlicensed taxi service, UberPOP.

Ultimately the Commission could take France to court if the two do not come to an agreement.

The challenge could come in late May, the people said, although no final decision has been taken yet.

A spokesman for the Commission said it was looking at how it could "encourage the development of new and innovative services and the temporary use of assets, without favoring one business model over another."

"In mid-2016 we will provide guidance on how existing EU law applies to the collaborative economy," Jakub Adamowicz said.

Last month a French court ruled that banning chauffeured cars' use of geolocational technology to help passengers find available cars was illegal and said France should have notified the measure to Brussels.

The Commission is adjusting its challenge to take the French ruling into account, the people said, which goes some way towards alleviating its concerns with the law.

However, other substantive problems with the law remain, including the requirement that chauffeured cars return to a base between fares.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us