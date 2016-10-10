WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia to build permanent naval base in Syria's Tartus
Russia's plan involves upgrading and expanding its existing naval base which is currently fairly modest and unable to welcome larger warships.
Russia to build permanent naval base in Syria's Tartus
Tartus lies on Syria's Mediterranean coast between Lebanon to the south and Turkey to the north. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

Russia will create a permanent naval base in Syria's western port city of Tartus to expand its military influence in the country, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Nikolai Pankov announced on Monday.

Russia originally got a naval facility in Tartus after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, helping Moscow to secure vital sea trade routes to the Atlantic via the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal and Red Sea.

A permanent naval base in Syria would help Russia to expand its military presence abroad. It will allow Russia to operate more ships in the Mediterranean sea, giving its naval forces access to an enhanced facility where they can refuel and resupply.

The new plan involves upgrading and expanding the existing naval base which is currently fairly modest and unable to welcome larger warships. The base might be equipped with anti-submarine defences and new electronics systems on top of the S-300 missiles it recently deployed in the city.

Russia already has a permanent air base in Syria from which it launches fighter jets to carry out air strikes in support of Syrian regime forces on the ground.

Since a ceasefire between the regime and opposition forces collapsed in late September, Russia has steadily built up its forces in Syria, doubling supply runs by air and sea.

Last week, Pankov announced that Russia is considering plans to restore military bases in Vietnam and Cuba, which were used by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

According to Russian local media sources, the country is also in talks with Egypt to open an air base in the North African country. Russia is also interested in bases in Venezuela, Nicaragua, the Seychelles and Singapore.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us