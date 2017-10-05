WORLD
Mystery surrounds motive of Las Vegas shooter
Police say the 64-year-old gunman, responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons while he lived a secret life.
Stephen Paddock, 64, the gunman who attacked the Route 91 Harvest music festival in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, is seen in an undated social media photo on October 3, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

US investigators are trying to piece together the cause behind Sunday’s massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons.

Police say that the 64-year-old shooter, Stephen Paddock, never roused suspicion before the incident as he lived a secret life.

But as more details emerge about the gunman so do more questions as to how he pulled off his attack.

TRT World’s Harry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
