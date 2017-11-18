CULTURE
2 MIN READ
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young.
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm Young of the rock band AC/DC performs at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on the Fly On the Wall tour on September 29, 1985. / Getty Images
November 18, 2017

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, the band announced on Saturday. 

Young founded the Australian rock group with his brother Angus, who said he will leave "an enormous legacy."

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," a statement on the band's website said.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man."

Best known for their hit song Highway to Hell, AC/DC formed in 1973 and went on to produce 17 studio albums, selling more than 200 million records. 

Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young. 

His brother Angus paid tribute, saying: "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

"He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

"Malcolm, job well done."

Elder brother George, who the band described as a mentor, died earlier this year.

The three brothers were born in Scotland.

They emigrated to Australia as children with their family, although their eldest brother remained in the UK.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us