TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's PM Yildirim meets S Korean president in Seoul
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will also attend the inauguration of the Turkish embassy’s building in Seoul and meet Turkish citizens living and working in South Korea.
Turkey's PM Yildirim meets S Korean president in Seoul
Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim (L) and Prime Minister of South Korea, Lee Nak-Yeon (R) hold a joint press conference following their inter-delegation meeting in Seoul, South Korea on December 6, 2017. / AA
December 6, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

The meeting at the presidential Blue House was closed to the media. It came on Yildirim’s last day of his two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea.

Yildirim later had a one-on-one meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yeon followed by a joint press conference.

Yildirim will also attend the inauguration of the Turkish embassy’s building in Seoul and meet Turkish citizens in South Korea.

Strategic partnership

Yildirim on Tuesday called on South Korean firms to sign joint-business projects with Turkey.

"I hope, from now on, relations between Turkey and [South] Korea will turn into a strategic partnership," he said, during an address to business people in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Commenting on Turkey's and South Korea's status as the Asian continent's bookends, he said many countries in between were potential partners.

"Korean and Turkish firms can sign serious projects together, not only in [South] Korea and Turkey but also elsewhere."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us