In pictures: what happened after Trump's announcement on Jerusalem
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: what happened after Trump's announcement on JerusalemUS President's announcement on Jerusalem on Wednesday angered Palestinians, who see the city as their future capital, drawing condemnation from the Muslim world and Western allies.
A protester holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2017. / Reuters
December 7, 2017

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Muslim world and Western allies alike.

He announced that his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem – home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions – is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

His announcement was followed all around the world.

Palestinians called a general strike and midday rallies to protest the move.

The Palestinian education ministry declared a day off on Thursday and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.

Palestinians took the streets in cities inside Gaza as well as in other Palestinian Territories. 

Thousands rallied, some chanting, "Death to America! Death to the fool Trump!" and burning tyres. 

The Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City after Trump's announcement.

In response to the US move, Hamas urged Palestinians on Thursday to abandon peace efforts and launch a new uprising against Israel.

After Haniya's call for intifada, security measures have been tightened at the US missions in Jordan's Amman and Turkey's Istanbul.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Friday in emergency session to discuss Trump's decision, the council's leadership announced on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us