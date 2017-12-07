President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Muslim world and Western allies alike.

He announced that his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem – home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions – is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

His announcement was followed all around the world.

Palestinians called a general strike and midday rallies to protest the move.

The Palestinian education ministry declared a day off on Thursday and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.

Palestinians took the streets in cities inside Gaza as well as in other Palestinian Territories.

Thousands rallied, some chanting, "Death to America! Death to the fool Trump!" and burning tyres.

The Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City after Trump's announcement.

In response to the US move, Hamas urged Palestinians on Thursday to abandon peace efforts and launch a new uprising against Israel.

After Haniya's call for intifada, security measures have been tightened at the US missions in Jordan's Amman and Turkey's Istanbul.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Friday in emergency session to discuss Trump's decision, the council's leadership announced on Wednesday.