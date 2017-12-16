Thousands of women across Latin America are victims of gender-related violence and killings.

In Colombia, two women are killed every day while hundreds of women have been killed this year.

However, less than 40 percent of them seek help.

Femicide stems largely from Colombia’s patriarchal and ‘macho’ culture, which tends to blame women for the violence inflicted on them and to condone it, women’s rights groups say.

It is common for victims of femicide to have a long history of domestic violence and the perpetrators are often the victims’ current or former partners, family members or friends.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell, visited an exhibition in Bogota, that's encouraging women to speak out about domestic violence.