The choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider has set off powerful reactions, with some calling it a criminal, racist act even as authorities reserved judgment on the killing.

Manhattan prosecutors promised on Thursday a "rigorous" investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man, Jordan Neely, who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a chokehold by a white Marine veteran.

The medical examiner's office ruled on Wednesday night that Neely, 30, died in a homicide caused by compression of the neck, but the office said that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

Regardless, many New Yorkers saw the choking as the latest in a long history of attacks on Black city residents.

"We're like animals in white people's backyards. They want to get rid of us," said Diango Cici, a 53-year-old Manhattan resident.

Neely, who had been homeless at points, according to people who knew him, had been shouting at fellow passengers when another rider wrapped his arm around his neck and pinned him on the floor. Two other passengers also helped restrain Neely.

No one has been arrested but the Manhattan district attorney's office said late Wednesday it would review autopsy reports, as well as "assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records."

'We feel terrible'

Police questioned the 24-year-old, whom the video showed holding Neely in a headlock for at least three minutes — perhaps longer — but released him without charges.

Police did not release his name, but his relationship with the Marines was disclosed by a law enforcement official who wasn't authorised to make the information public and spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was not yet complete.

One witness, a freelance journalist who was on the train and recorded Neely becoming unconscious as he was restrained, said that while Neely was acting aggressively and threw his jacket, he hadn't attacked anyone.

In the absence of video showing what might have precipitated the attack, many were reserving judgment.

Among those reserving judgment was Mayor Eric Adams, who said on Thursday that there were "many layers" to the incident.

He pushed back against criticism that he has not expressed enough outrage over Neely's death, unlike other officials who have called for a quick arrest.

"All the other elected, they have a role to play and I have a role to play. The police is doing their investigation and the district attorney is doing his investigation, and I respect the process," Adams said.

Governor Kathy Hochul called the videotaped encounter "horrific to view," adding that Neely's "family deserves justice." But the governor said she was watching how the matter unfolds.

A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling "disgusted."

Street performers who knew him described Neely as a kind and gifted impressionist, who sank into a depression as a result of his mother's death. According to news accounts at the time, Christie Neely was strangled in 2007. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother's boyfriend at his murder trial.

Tari Tudesco, a back-up dancer in the Michael Jackson tribute act "Michael's Mirror," said many in the community had grown worried about Neely's absence in recent years, and had begun searching for him, unsuccessfully.

"We were in shock to find now that he was living homeless," she said. "We feel terrible."