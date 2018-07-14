In pictures: Fastest San Fermin bull run in Spain
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Fastest San Fermin bull run in SpainThe small city of Pamplona in northern Spain is home every July to the running of the bulls, the highlight of the weeklong San Fermin festival.
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2018. / Reuters
July 14, 2018

Spanish health officials on Saturday said the final bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left six people injured in the fastest dash this year in the northern Spanish city.

Tomas Belzunegui, a spokesman with Navarra's provincial hospital, said the six were bruised after being trampled on Saturday as the bulls completed the 850-metre course along cobbled streets in two minutes, 12 seconds.

The eight bull runs on consecutive days caused injuries to a total of 28 people this year. Two of them were gored.

The festival draws around 1 million visitors each year. Dancing, food and alcohol are among the main attractions. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us