WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens killed by regional paramilitary force in eastern Ethiopia
The death of about 40 people in Ethiopia’s Oromia over the weekend is being blamed on the Liyu Police, a regional paramilitary force from the Somali region.
Dozens killed by regional paramilitary force in eastern Ethiopia
In this October 2, 2016 file photo, Ethiopian soldiers try to stop protesters in Bishoftu, during a declared state of emergency, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia. The government later lifted the state of emergency after hundreds of people were killed in anti-government protests demanding wider political freedoms. / AP
August 13, 2018

At least 40 people were killed by paramilitary forces in eastern Ethiopia over the weekend, a senior regional official said on Monday, in the latest spate of violence driven by ethnic divisions.

Unrest first broke out along the border of the country's Somali and Oromiya regions in September, displacing nearly a million people. The violence had subsided by April.

On Monday, the Oromiya regional administration's spokesman Negeri Lencho said heavily-armed members of a paramilitary force from the Somali region had carried out cross-border attacks in Oromiya's East Hararghe district.

"We still do not know why Liyu forces raided the areas on Saturday and Sunday," he said, referring to the paramilitary soldiers. "But we know that all the victims were ethnic Oromos. At least 40 were killed in the attacks."

A week earlier, mobs looted properties owned by ethnic minorities in the Somali region's capital Jijiga. The central government said the unrest had been stoked by regional officials who had fallen out with central authorities trying to address rights abuses in the region.

The spokesman said the officials had said the government was illegally forcing them to resign, and that Liyu forces had taken part in the attacks under their orders.

The forces are seen as loyal to the region's leader Abdi Mohammed Omer, who has since resigned.

Authorities in the Somali region were not immediately available for comment.

Ethnic violence has spread in the diverse country of 100 million people, where anti-government protests broke out in the Oromiya region over land rights in 2015. Hundreds were killed by security forces over a two-year period.

The violence is the biggest domestic challenge facing reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April.

In a separate incident, a stampede among thousands who attended a visit by a prominent political activist in the town of Shashemene killed three people on Sunday, officials from the Oromiya regional government said.

The event was held to mark the return to Ethiopia of Jawar Mohammed, an activist who had been in exile in the United States but played a key role in mobilising Oromo youths through social media.

Amid the chaos, another person was beaten to death by a mob after rumours circulated he had carried a bomb, residents said. "Police did not take action while all that took place," the witness said. "It is an example of the lawlessness that is taking root in the country." 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us