A second woman has come forward, alleging the US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

A former Yale university class mate, Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a dormitory party.

This follows an allegation from Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982, when the two were teenagers.

Ford is set to testify at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

The vote for his confirmation has been postponed by Democrats, who demand an investigation into the allegations.

He has denied both accusations.

Ford, a university professor who accused Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, of sexual assault will testify before a Senate panel on Thursday about her allegation, her lawyers and the committee said on Sunday.

The agreement for Ford to testify came just hours before the New Yorker magazine published the Ramirez article.

Ford's agreement to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee came a week after she went public in an interview in the Washington Post with her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland.

Her allegation against the conservative federal appeals court judge has endangered his confirmation by the Republican-led Senate to a lifetime job on the top US court.

Kavanaugh also has agreed to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing planned for 10am (1400 GMT) on Thursday.

The potentially explosive hearing, against a backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault, comes just weeks before November 6 congressional elections in which Democrats are trying to take control of Congress from Trump's fellow Republicans.

Kavanaugh has called Ford's allegation "completely false" and in a statement provided by the White House Sunday night said the incident described by Ramirez "did not happen."

"This is a smear, plain and simple," Kavanaugh said.

"I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name - and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building - against these last-minute allegations," Kavanaugh said in the statement.

White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec called the new allegation part of a "coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man."

The magazine said it has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party at issue in Ramirez's account.

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, has said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland. She accused him of attacking her and trying to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a party when he was 17 years old and she was 15.

Unresolved Issues

Regarding Ford's testimony, there are still unresolved procedural and logistical issues, her lawyers said, including whether the Judiciary Committee's Republican senators, who are all male, or staff attorneys would question her.

Ford's lawyers said "various senators have been dismissive of her account and should have to shoulder their responsibility to ask her questions."

Ford's lawyers said that in a Sunday morning call with committee staff members they agreed to the hearing even though the committee refused to subpoena Mark Judge, a Kavanaugh friend who Ford said witnessed the attack, as well as others she said were present.

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," Ford's attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich said in a statement.

"She has agreed to move forward with a hearing even though the Committee has refused to subpoena Mark Judge," it said. "They have also refused to invite other witnesses who are essential for a fair hearing that arrives at the truth about the sexual assault."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, had set several deadlines since Friday for Ford to decide whether and how she would testify before the panel.

"Following Dr. Ford's testimony, Judge Kavanaugh will appear again before the committee," according to a statement from the committee.

Kavanaugh was questioned by committee staff last week.

Grassley's counsel said in a note to Ford's lawyers that "the Chairman asked me to relay again that he will do everything in his power to provide a safe, comfortable and dignified forum for Dr. Ford to testify." The counsel said it was the committee's "non-negotiable" right to determine who would be allowed to testify.

Kavanaugh's confirmation would solidify conservative control of the Supreme Court and advance Trump's goal of moving the high court and the broader federal judiciary to the right.

Trump has called Ford's allegation into question, writing on Twitter on Friday that "if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents."