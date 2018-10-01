WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia's first Oromo PM spreads hope to end country's ethnic tension
Oromo people have been asking for equal representation for decades. Now, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (an Oromo) leading the country, they hope they can claim their rights.
Ethiopia's first Oromo PM spreads hope to end country's ethnic tension
Ethiopia's newly elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia on April 11, 2018. / Reuters
October 1, 2018

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is about to mark six months in office. 

The first member of the Oromo ethnic group to lead the country, Abiy announced profound reforms to the country’s political system, declared peace with Eritrea, lifted a state of emergency, and invited banned political parties to return home. 

Now Oromo people, who have complained about the equal representation for decades, claim their rights. 

"Oromos have been asking for equal recognition of language, culture, their tradition, especially their land, " Bonsa Ewanatu, an Ormo said. 

As TRT World'sNatalie Pohonen reports from Addis Ababa, they are holding out hope. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us