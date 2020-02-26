CULTURE
Grammy-winning singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
Duffy, who had big hits with single “Mercy” and her debut album “Rockferry", said she’s been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from being “drugged and raped and held captive over some days.”
British singer Duffy performs during a concert in Singapore. March 22, 2009. / Reuters
February 26, 2020

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been “raped and drugged and held captive,” but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.

Duffy, 35, who had big hits with single “Mercy” in 2008 and her debut album “Rockferry,” wrote in an Instagram post that she was “ok and safe now” but said it had taken her time to recover from the ordeal.

The Welsh soul singer won a Grammy in 2009 for “Rockferry” and three Brit Awards but largely removed herself from the limelight after the release of her second, less successful, album in 2010. 

She performed at an Edith Piaf tribute concert in New York in 2013 and took a small movie role in the 2015 British crime film “Legend” but has rarely been seen or heard of since.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” she wrote. “The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course, I survived. The recovery took time.”

She did not say who had held her captive or when but said she would be posting an audio interview in the coming weeks in which she would answer any questions.

“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke,” she added.

Duffy’s representatives from 2010 did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday on the posting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
