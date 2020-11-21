POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA bans Haiti football chief for life after sex abuse investigation
FIFA's independent Ethics Committee ruled that 73-year-old Yves Jean-Bart was found guilty of having abused his position and having sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors.
FIFA bans Haiti football chief for life after sex abuse investigation
FILE PHOTO: Yves Jean-Bart, president of the Haitian Football Federation, wearing a protective face mask arrives at his hearing at the Crois-Des-Bouquets prosecutor's office, after being accused of sexually abusing young footballers at the country's national training centre, Crois-Des-Bouquets, Haiti, May 14, 2020. / Reuters
November 21, 2020

World football's governing body FIFA has banned Haiti's football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life and fined him over a million dollars. 

The 73-year-old Jean-Bart was found guilty by FIFA of having abused his position and having sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, the independent Ethics Committee of world football's governing body ruled.

Jean-Bart, who earlier Friday was cleared by the Haitian justice system, reacted via a statement calling FIFA's decision "a travesty of justice and a purely political move." He said the body had "failed to review actual evidence."

In making public its decision to dismiss the case against Jean-Bart, the Haitian authorities said in a five-page document that "no evidence and no [victim's] name were found."

In contrast, FIFA's Ethics Committee said it had banned Jean-Bart for life "from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level."

He was fined one million Swiss francs ($1.1m; 925,000 euros).

It said the investigation concerned "acts of systematic sexual abuse against female football players between 2014 and 2020" and said proceedings were still pending into other officals at the Haitian federation.

FIFA's ruling was hailed by global players' union FIFPro, which called it a "landmark decision made possible by the extraordinary courage of the survivors, victims and witnesses who came forward."

"The lifetime ban of Jean-Bart can only be the start," said FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

READ MORE:Haiti's amputee footballers seek World Cup glory

"We will continue to support FIFA's investigations to ensure all those who abused their positions in Haiti are held to account."

The investigation followed a report in British newspaper The Guardian in April that Jean-Bart sexually abused young female footballers at the country's national training centre.

The accusations led to the opening of the criminal investigation in Haiti, as well as the suspension of Jean-Bart by FIFA on May 25.

According to girls and former officials quoted by The Guardian in articles in April and August, Jean-Bart raped many underage players.

FIFA suspended two other Haitian football officials, Nella Joseph, supervisor of girls' football at the training centre, and Wilner Etienne, technical director of the Haitian football federation.

READ MORE: What does football and international human rights have in common?

READ MORE: FIFA chief under criminal investigation over a suspected corruption

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us