WORLD
3 MIN READ
Local militia blamed for killing dozens in Ethiopia's Oromia region
More than 60 people were killed and over 70 wounded during ethnic violence in the western region's Amuru district from August 30 to 31, says Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.
Local militia blamed for killing dozens in Ethiopia's Oromia region
"The attack was carried out on civilians in Amuru district after security forces who were deployed in the area moved to another location," the monitor says. / Reuters Archive
September 6, 2022

Gunmen killed more than 60 people in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region at the end of August, a state-affiliated but independent human rights watchdog has said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday that it was "highly concerned" by the attacks in the western region's Amuru district from August 30 to 31.

The EHRC said it had learned "from locals and government officials that in two days of attacks, more than 60 people were killed, more than 70 others wounded, as well as homes and cattle looted".

It said the attacks also displaced 20,000 people.

The killings occurred after the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a rebel group, killed three ethnic Amharas in Abora city, it said.

Armed men from nearby areas, as well as some from the neighbouring Amhara region, responded by attacking ethnic Oromos in almost a dozen villages.

"The attack was carried out on civilians in Amuru district after security forces who were deployed in the area moved to another location," the monitor said.

READ MORE:Dozens killed by Ethiopian ethnic militia - survivors

Blame game

Two survivors from one village told the AFP news agency that last week the attackers were members of a militia based in the Amhara region.

The OLA said the Amhara Fano militia staged the attack.

Regional authorities blamed the OLA, which it and federal forces have been fighting since 2018 and which Addis Ababa has designated a "terrorist" group.

Officials have blamed the OLA for a number of massacres targeting Amharas, Ethiopia's second largest ethnic group, although the rebels have denied responsibility.

In June and July, gunmen massacred several hundred people, mostly Amhara, in two remote areas in the west of Oromia.

In August last year, more than 210 people were killed over several days of ethnic violence in the Oromia region, the EHRC has said. It said OLA-linked gunmen killed more than 150 people, then more than 60 lost their lives in reprisal attacks.

READ MORE:Rights body: Hundreds of civilians killed in Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us