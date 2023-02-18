Anonymous letter celebrating deaths of thousands of people in Türkiye and Syria in last week's twin earthquakes and wishing more misfortune to befall Muslims in the region has been sent to mosques in British capital London.

Turkish mosque Masjid Ramadan and the largest one Aziziye Mosque said they received the hate-filled letter at a time when the whole world has mobilised in rescue and relief operations.

"I wish to make it clear that it is not heartfelt sorrow that I feel that thousands of people died. I'm only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn't die," the letter read.

Expressing disturbing glee at the suffering and death caused by last Monday's earthquakes, the yet-unknown author wished for more deaths in the region.

'Dark, upsetting, disturbing'

Erkin Guney, chairman of Masjid Ramadan, told Anadolu Agency that the content of the letter was "very dark, upsetting, very disturbing."

"Still, I can't put into words that my stomach is still turning from the content," he said, adding it was filled with darkness and hatred towards Muslims.

"I can only pray that this person that has written this letter may have mercy in his soul and may he be filled with love and (may) someone teach you to be a bit humane, a bit more empathy and understanding of these tragic circumstances that we are experiencing in Türkiye and Syria," Guney added.

'Appalling'

Echoing Guney, Ebu Bekir Tezgel, a senior Imam at the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington, also confirmed that he received a letter that had very "upsetting statements" about Muslims.

"Shocked" to receive such a letter at a time when people around the world were united in support of those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria," he said.

"This is unacceptable, disgusting, and a hate crime."

They had received similar threats in the past but the scale of this hate crime was "on another level," added Tezgel.

Hate crime has been on a rising trend according to police in England and Wales in recent years, with a total of 155,841 incidents in the year ending March 2022, marking a 26 percent rise compared to the year ending March 2021.

A total of 109,843 were racial hate crimes, while 8,730 were based on religion.