In a school in Berlin, a class with students from mostly Muslim and immigrant backgrounds has become the target of a racist attack.

German police announced that students were subjected to racist insults by a group of young people celebrating birthdays in the Frauensee holiday resort in Brandenburg state, where the students were camping.

28 people who were involved in the attack have been identified, and an investigation has been launched against them, police said.

Students interrupted their camp due to the racist danger and returned to their homes earlier than planned.

It is stated that the police were called because the attackers tried to enter the camp during the night and threatened students by banging on doors and windows. As a result, the students returned to their homes under police supervision.

Berlin Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wunsch condemned the racist attack in a statement. "I will not and should not tolerate such attacks. The first thing to do now is to help students in the best way possible," she said.

Germany has been witnessing the rise of racism in recent years, fuelled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties trying to spread fear over immigrants.

A worrying trend

Earlier this year, a Muslim family was attacked by seven men in the East German town of Merseburg, public broadcaster MDR reported.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 33 years, first racially insulted the Muslim family and then physically attacked them while pushing a stroller on the street.

According to police, passers-by got involved and used irritants against the attackers, injuring four. The family did not require any medical treatment following the assault.

Police launched a criminal investigation as the seven attackers are known to them by name.

Discrimination against Muslims is widespread in Germany, according to research published last October by the Expert Council on Integration and Migration (SVR).

Nearly 48 percent of respondents said they believe "Islam is not compatible with German society," while 29 percent suggested restricting the practice of Islam in the country.

Bodily injury, insult, incitement to hatred, vandalism or the use of prohibited symbols are the other forms of crimes against Muslims.

In the third quarter of 2022, Germany reported 120 anti-Muslim crimes, leaving ten people injured and several mosques damaged. However, "no suspect" has been arrested over Islamophobic crimes, officials say.

Police are doing too little to prevent racism and anti-semitism, according to a study by Mediendienst Integration.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency said it received more than 5,600 consultation requests in 2021, with 37 percent about racial discrimination and 32 percent about discrimination based on disabilities, Human Rights Watch reported.

A report by the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM- Institute) examined numerous aspects of Germany's racism problem.

The report demonstrates that racial awareness in German society differs among categories. For example, while approximately 60 percent of the population agree that racism against Jews and people of colour exists in Germany, only 44.5 percent believe anti-Muslim racism exists.

It also suggests that the German public does not believe racism is a widespread social problem. 33 percent of respondents think those affected by racism are oversensitive, while 52 percent believe they are fearful.

More than half of the respondents consider criticising racism is a form of oppression of their freedom of expression, the report says.

The popularity of Germany’s far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has risen after openly protesting against Islam and refugees in the country.

The far-right groups committed at least 1,138 acts of violence in the country last year.

According to official figures, at least 478 people were injured in these attacks.

