Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Thailand as a general election there began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time.

Around 52 million eligible voters will elect members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

Major parties, including Pheu Thai, the Move Forward Party (MFP), United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, Democrat Party, Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) a nd Bhumjaithai Party will compete.

Thailand's political landscape is often divided into two camps: those who support the military establishment and those who support greater democracy and civil liberties.

Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a retired Royal Thai Army officer, came to power through a military coup in May 2014, ousting the democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. He led the military junta until 2019 when he became prime minister of a civilian government appointed by the junta's hand-picked lawmakers. He has remained in power since, making him one of Thailand's longest-serving prime ministers.

The election presents an opportunity for opposition groups to challenge Prayuth's grip on power. Opposition Pheu Thai Party, one of the most popular political parties that won five general elections before being ousted by the coup is leading in most polls with a solid support base in rural areas and working-class voters.

Also, emerging from the pro-democracy protests in 2020, the progressive Move Forward Party, which quickly gained support among young voters and pro-democracy activists is considered one of the leading contenders, according to polls.

Around 6,679 candidates are contesting for 500 seats in parliament while 63, including nine women, are nominated by 43 parties for the prime ministership, according to Thai PBS World.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. with preliminary results scheduled to be announced later Sunday.