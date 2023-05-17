Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began more than a year ago.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement a day before the black sea grain deal was set to expire on May 18, during his address to Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads, deputies and mayors via video link.

"We hope that we will see the days when the war between Russia and Ukraine will end, first with a permanent cease-fire and then with peace," Erdogan said.

Related Türkiye: Agreement on extending Black Sea grain deal nearing

Erdogan also thanked his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for their efforts in extending the deal again.

"In addition, our Russian friends stated that they will not prevent the exit of Turkish ships from Mykolaiv and Olvia ports. We are grateful to them for this," he added.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov thanked the United Nations and Türkiye for the extension and said Kiev was "grateful to our partners" for their efforts in "strengthening food security."

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been unblocked, (and) continues to be valid" until July 18," Kubrakov said on Twitter, adding.

UN chief welcomes extension, thanks Erdogan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the extension of the deal and expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for working with the world body.

"We have some positive and significant developments... The confirmation by the Russian Federation to continue its participation in the Black Sea Initiative for another 60 days. I welcome this decision," Guterres said at a news conference.

Guterres said the continuation is good news for the world but outstanding issues remain.

"I once again express my gratitude to President Erdogan and the government of Türkiye for their efforts working in permanent coordination with the United Nations," said the UN chief.

US welcomes extension

"We welcome President Erdogan's announcement of the extension of the Black Sea grain Initiative. As we've said before, we strongly support the UN's and Turkey's efforts on the deal which keeps global food and grain prices low," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The world needs the Black Sea Grain Initiative," he said, adding that the world also needs "Russia to end its illegal war against Ukraine, which would allow farmers to return to their fields, return agricultural trade to normal and immediately and significantly improve global food security."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

More than 30 million metric tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine since last August, according to the UN.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.