Vakifbank win all-Turkish final to clinch 2023 CEV Women's Champions League
Italian Paola Egonu stars with 40 points as Vakifbank defeat Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul to lift 6th title
May 21, 2023

Vakifbank Istanbul came out on top in an all-Turkish final on Saturday to win the 2023 CEV Women’s Champions League.

Vakifbank defeated Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul 3-1 to secure their sixth title.

Italian star Paola Egonu put on a stellar display in her final game for the club, racking up 40 points as Vakifbank clinched the game 27-25, 25-1 7, 23-25, 25-17.

Turkish volleyball teams have now won the title eight times: VakifBank in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023, Fenerbahce in 2012, and Eczacibasi in 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
