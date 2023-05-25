Rayyanah Barnawi, an Arab Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia, made history by becoming the first female astronaut from her country to embark on a journey to space.

Alongside Saudi astronaut Ali al Qarni, she will embark on a ground-breaking ten-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where she will conduct innovative experiments.

On Sunday evening, May 21, 2023, Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched four private astronauts from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, marking Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) as the world's second all-private astronaut mission. The Saudi astronauts will join former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and US pilot John Shoffner in a mission organized by private space company Axiom Space, arriving at the ISS on Monday.

Who is Rayyanah Barnawi?

Rayyanah Barnawi is a 33-year-old biomedical researcher with almost a decade of experience in cancer stem-cell research.

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Barnawi has multiple degrees in biomedical sciences. She holds a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia and a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences from Otago University in New Zealand.

A major part of Barnawi’s expedition will involve conducting experiments with children on Earth. Along with fellow Saudi astronaut Al Qarni, they will conduct at least 20 experiments focused on stem cells and breast cancer in the unique environment of space. Through these experiments, she aims to unlock new insights and push the boundaries of biomedical sciences.

Barnawi said that she wants young Saudis and Arabs to “see astronauts from the region for the first time,” and to show them that Arab men and women can achieve their space aspirations.

A Legacy of Muslim Women in Space

Barnawi's journey builds upon the legacy of other pioneering Muslim women who have left a lasting mark on scientific exploration.

Anoushe Ansari, an American citizen of Iranian origin, became the first Muslim woman in space in 2006. She flew to the ISS as a space tourist on the Russian Soyuz TMA on September 18, 2006.

Ansari's journey was made possible through her sponsorship of the Ansari X Prize, a competition that aimed to stimulate the development of commercial space travel. During her mission, she conducted a series of experiments, including biomedical research, aiming to contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.

An Egyptian biomedical engineer, Sara Sabry is another Muslim woman who launched into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket (NS-22) on August 4th, 2022 and became the first Egyptian astronaut, and the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach space. She was selected by Space for Humanity among 7.000 applicants from 160 countries to go on a mission to experience the Overview Effect, a cognitive shift reported by some astronauts while viewing the Earth from space.

These achievements inspire other Muslim women worldwide to pursue their dreams and contribute to the advancements of science and space exploration.

Muslim Women’s Historic Contributions to Space Studies

Muslim women have long been curious about space studies and astronomy, and their historic contributions have significantly shaped our understanding of the universe.

Figures like Fatima al Fihri, an eighth-century scholar who founded the world's oldest existing university, the University of Al-Qarawiyyin in Morocco, created an environment conducive to scientific inquiry, laying the foundation for Muslim women's engagement in scientific pursuits.

Furthermore, Mariam al Usturlabi, a renowned astronomer and astrolabe designer from the ninth century, revolutionized celestial navigation and timekeeping, making significant contributions to the field of astronomy through her innovative designs.

By embracing the legacy of the past and embodying the pioneering spirit of today's Muslim women scientists, Rayyan Barnawi's remarkable journey into space serves as a beacon of hope, igniting a sense of possibility and limitless potential for Muslim women and future generations.