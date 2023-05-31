WORLD
Sudan army quits truce talks with paramilitary foes
The war has forced nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighbouring countries.
Halime Yakoub, a Sudanese refugee woman who fled the violence in Darfur region, sits with her children beside her makeshift shelter, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad May 8, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 31, 2023

The Sudanese army has suspended its participation in US- and Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks on Wednesday accusing its paramilitary foes of failing to honour their commitments.

The mediators of the talks in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah have acknowledged repeated violations of the truce by both sides but have so far held off imposing any sanctions in the hope of keeping the warring parties at the negotiating table.

The army walked out "because the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings," a Sudanese government official told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The army said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had also "repeatedly violated the truce", the official added.

US and Saudi mediators said late Monday that the warring parties had agreed to extend by five days a humanitarian truce they had frequently violated over the previous week.

The mediators admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed" but said the extension "will permit further humanitarian efforts".

But despite the pledges of both sides, fighting flared again on Tuesday both in greater Khartoum and in the flashpoint western region of Darfur.

"The army is ready to fight until victory," army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital.

The RSF, led by Burhan's deputy-turned-foe Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said they will "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.

Fears of breakdown

Since fighting erupted between the rival security forces on April 15, more than 1,800 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The United Nations says more than a million people have been internally displaced and nearly 350,000 have fled abroad, including over 170,000 to Egypt.

More than half the population - 25 million people - are now in need of aid and protection, the UN says.

Entire districts of Khartoum no longer have running water, electricity is only available for a few hours a week, and three quarters of hospitals in combat zones are out of service.

Many families have continued to hide out in their homes, rationing water and electricity while trying desperately to avoid stray gunfire in the city of more than five million people - nearly 700,000 of whom have fled, according to the United Nations.

In Darfur, on Sudan's western border with Chad, continued fighting "blatantly disregards ceasefire commitments", said Toby Harward, of the UN refugee agency.

The persistent fighting has impeded delivery of the aid and protection needed by a record 25 million people, more than half the population, according to the UN.

Despite the increasing needs, it says it has only received 13 percent of the $2.6 billion it requires.

The UN has warned for weeks that fighting in Darfur's major ci ties has also drawn in former rebel and militia fighters recruited along ethnic lines during the region's devastating conflict in the mid-2000s.

Darfur's pro-army governor Mini Minawi, a former rebel leader, has urged citizens to "take up arms" to defend their property.

Sudan could descend into "total civil war", warned the Forces for Freedom and Change, the main civilian bloc ousted from power by Burhan and Daglo in a 2021 coup before the two men fell out.

