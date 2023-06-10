TÜRKİYE
Explosion at rocket factory in Türkiye's capital leaves several dead
The early-morning explosion occurred at Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara, says Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Judicial and administrative investigations have been launched to look into the incident, Türkiye's defence ministry says. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2023

At least five workers are dead in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched to look into the incident.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
