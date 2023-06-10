At least five workers are dead in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched to look into the incident.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).​​​​​​​