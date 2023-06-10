Manchester City have won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul's Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium.

Rodri struck in the 68th minute of the high-voltage game on Saturday to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

While it is the first time City have won European football's biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European football, 15 years after Abu Dhabi's ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score a late equaliser, but headed straight at Ederson from about four metres out.

City's winner came when Rodri collected Bernardo Silva's cutback and fired through a crowded penalty box.

The relief was unmistakeable as he raced towards City's fans and slid on his knees in celebration.

Inter almost evened the score within minutes of that goal when Federico Dimarco hit the bar from close range.

He then looked like turning in the rebound, but saw his shot come back off teammate Lukaku.

"I'm emotional, it's a dream come true. All these guys [the supporters] around here waiting 20, 30, 40 years. I've been here just four years but we deserve it. We were so close these last years but when you go to semi-finals, finals, finally God gives you this present... It's a dream for all of us," said Rodri.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy. I was awful but I don't care. To win the treble with this group of players is so special," said Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Match hosted by 'cradle of civilisations'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and owner of City, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were in attendance to see City's crowning moment.

Erdogan congratulated Manchester City for their victory in the final that he said was "hosted by Istanbul, people of Türkiye and cradle of civilisations."

"I would like to thank everyone who once again proved Türkiye's hospitality and contributed to the smooth and successful organisation" of the Champions League final, Erdogan said.