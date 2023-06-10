TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Man City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title
Rodri strikes in 68th minute of the high-voltage game in Istanbul to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.
Man City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title
The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European football. / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2023

Manchester City have won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul's Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium.

Rodri struck in the 68th minute of the high-voltage game on Saturday to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

While it is the first time City have won European football's biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European football, 15 years after Abu Dhabi's ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score a late equaliser, but headed straight at Ederson from about four metres out.

City's winner came when Rodri collected Bernardo Silva's cutback and fired through a crowded penalty box.

The relief was unmistakeable as he raced towards City's fans and slid on his knees in celebration.

Inter almost evened the score within minutes of that goal when Federico Dimarco hit the bar from close range.

He then looked like turning in the rebound, but saw his shot come back off teammate Lukaku.

"I'm emotional, it's a dream come true. All these guys [the supporters] around here waiting 20, 30, 40 years. I've been here just four years but we deserve it. We were so close these last years but when you go to semi-finals, finals, finally God gives you this present... It's a dream for all of us," said Rodri.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy. I was awful but I don't care. To win the treble with this group of players is so special," said Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

RelatedMan City set to take on Inter Milan in Champions League final in Türkiye

Match hosted by 'cradle of civilisations'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and owner of City, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were in attendance to see City's crowning moment.

Erdogan congratulated Manchester City for their victory in the final that he said was "hosted by Istanbul, people of Türkiye and cradle of civilisations."

"I would like to thank everyone who once again proved Türkiye's hospitality and contributed to the smooth and successful organisation" of the Champions League final, Erdogan said.

RelatedFans rush to festival ahead of Champions League final in Istanbul
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us