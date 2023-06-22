England will travel to Japan to play a Test match against the Brave Blossoms in June next year, both countries' rugby unions announced Thursday.

The two teams will also face each other at this year's Rugby World Cup, meeting in Nice on September 17 in a Pool D encounter.

Next year's game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil.

England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status.

"We are delighted to announce England will play its first-ever Test match against the Brave Blossoms in Japan," said Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney.

"This is a landmark occasion for our two rugby nations."

England have beaten Japan in all three previous Test matches.

The most recent was a 52-13 thrashing at Twickenham in November.

Japan Rugby Football Union President Masato Tsuchida said the match would give Japan an "opportunity to test ourselves against one of the world's best teams".

"The JRFU and Japanese rugby fans have great respect for English rugby and recognise England as the birthplace of our great sport," he said.