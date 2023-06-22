WORLD
2 MIN READ
England to travel to Japan for rugby Test next June
Next year's game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil. England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status.
England to travel to Japan for rugby Test next June
Japan's Tevita Tatafu lands on the ground after being tackled by England's Ellis Genge, left, during the international rugby union match between England and Japan at Twickenham Stadium, London, Nov. 12, 2022. / Photo: AP Archive
June 22, 2023

England will travel to Japan to play a Test match against the Brave Blossoms in June next year, both countries' rugby unions announced Thursday.

The two teams will also face each other at this year's Rugby World Cup, meeting in Nice on September 17 in a Pool D encounter.

Next year's game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil.

England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status.

"We are delighted to announce England will play its first-ever Test match against the Brave Blossoms in Japan," said Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney.

"This is a landmark occasion for our two rugby nations."

RelatedParis Olympics 2024 headquarters raided in corruption probe

England have beaten Japan in all three previous Test matches.

The most recent was a 52-13 thrashing at Twickenham in November.

Japan Rugby Football Union President Masato Tsuchida said the match would give Japan an "opportunity to test ourselves against one of the world's best teams".

"The JRFU and Japanese rugby fans have great respect for English rugby and recognise England as the birthplace of our great sport," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us