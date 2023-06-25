WORLD
3 MIN READ
Study reveals racist discrimination in Austrian housing market
Applicants with Muslim names receive significantly more rejections and face a harder process to find housing.
Study reveals racist discrimination in Austrian housing market
Landlords reportedly use false pretexts in the rejections. / Photo: AA
June 25, 2023

The Austrian housing market suffers from racist discrimination, especially for people with Muslim backgrounds, a study commissioned by the Ombud for Equal Treatment (GAW) has shown.

In early 2023, 157 housing advertisements in the major Austrian cities of Graz, Vienna, Innsbruck and Linz were responded to by two fake profiles, public broadcaster ORF reported on Sunday, citing the study.

The first profile "Muhammad Asif" received an appointment in only 50 percent of the cases.

The second profile with the fictitious name "Michael Gruber", who always called after "Asif", always received an appointment.

"People who are discriminated against outside the workplace because of their ethnicity report this to us most often in connection with the search for an apartment," Sandra Konstatzky, the study's director, told ORF.

"Because individual cases are often difficult to prove, we wanted to use this study to show how often discrimination occurs in the housing market, " she added.

RelatedAustria saw over 1,300 anti-Muslim attacks in 2022

False pretexts to reject

Test caller "Asif" was told in 18 percent of his calls that the apartment was already taken. In 4 percent of his calls, he was told that no appointments were currently available.

According to Konstatzky, the landlords use false pretexts in the rejections, since the native-sounding applicant "Gruber" received a promise even two hours later in some cases for the same apartments.

But also, if not directly cancelled, it was clearly more difficult for "Asif" to find an apartment, said Konstatzky.

In 34 percent of the cases in which an appointment date was not directly given, further documents were requested from "Asif." In 25 percent of cases additionally, a written application was asked for.

The applicant "Gruber", on the other hand, received an appointment for a visit directly in all calls.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us