Türkiye has strongly condemned a military raid carried out by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

“We are deeply concerned that with these attacks, the current tension in the region could trigger a new spiral of violence,” stressed a Foreign Ministry statement, reiterating Türkiye’s call on Israel to act with common sense and stop such actions.

The statement conveyed Türkiye’s condolences to the Palestinian state and public for those who lost their lives in the raid, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, including eight in the city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 50 other Palestinians were injured.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the health ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Related Palestine denounces Israeli raid in Jenin as ‘new war crime’

'State terrorism'

Iran also denounced the Israeli raid, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani describing the assault as “a criminal act and a clear example of state terrorism.”

Kanaani said the Palestinians “have not committed any crime except defending their recognised legal rights and natural rights.”

He said the international community is “responsible for the barbaric attack on the Palestinian nation,” while calling on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “act seriously and effectively” to stop the Israeli assaults against Palestinians.

“The latest attacks against the defenceless city of Jenin have shown once again that peace and compromise and normalisation are neither deterrent nor effective in shutting down the war machine of the Zionist (Israeli) regime,” Kanaani noted.

The OIC had earlier condemned the raid in a statement, saying it "constitutes an extension of crimes and organised state terrorism practised by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”

The Jeddah-based grouping held Israel responsible for “the repercussions of this heinous crime that calls for investigation and accountability.”

It also called on the United Nations Security Council to “take responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continuous Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.”

The United States, falling short of condemning the incident, said it was "closely monitoring the situation in the West Bank" amid an Israeli military raid in Jenin.

"We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.