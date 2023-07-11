Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking to extend cross-border aid delivery for nine months from Türkiye through a border gate into northern Syria.

Thirteen other Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution drafted by Switzerland and Brazil on Tuesday, while China abstained from the vote, but as Russia is a permanent Security Council member, its veto prevailed.

In a rival resolution, Moscow insisted on only a six-month extension, but it was voted down.

"Should any member state oppose this resolution, it will be voting to shutter a critical humanitarian lifeline today," United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote. She later accused Russia of failing the Syrians.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accused the West of provoking Russia into using its veto, ignoring the interests of the Syrian people.

"We heard today and we'll probably hear later accusations against Russia that Russia killed the cross-border mechanism. This is dishonest and disingenuous," Nebenzia said.

"If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross-border mechanism," he said.

Nebenzia added that Russia will not accept a “technical rollover” for any period of time.

'No rational or moral argument'

The UN Secretary-General is disappointed that the Council failed to reach an agreement on extending the authorisation of cross-border relief operations in Syria, according to his spokesperson.

''The Secretary-General calls on all Council members to redouble their efforts to support the continued delivery of cross-border assistance to millions of people in dire need in north-west Syria for the longest possible period,'' said Stephane Dujarric.

Swiss Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl said that Brazil and Switzerland were "very disappointed" by the failure of their motion.

"Russia has yet again used their veto to restrict lifesaving humanitarian access to 4 million Syrian people," said British Ambassador to the UK Barbara Woodward, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member council.

"There is no rational or moral argument to veto this resolution. Humanitarian access should respond to humanitarian need and should not be taken hostage by Russia," she added.

Resolutions need nine votes to get through the council and no veto by the permanent members: Russia, China, France, the US, and UK.

The long-running aid operation, which has been in place since 2014 and allowed the delivery of aid to some 4 million people in Syria through the Bab al Hawa border crossing, expired on Monday.

Dujarric said aid deliveries will continue through the Bab Al-Salam and al-Raee crossings which were opened following earthquakes in February and have been extended through August 13.

“We will continue to advocate and push for expanding all avenues to deliver humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need in northwest Syria,” said Dujarric.

“The renewal authorisation is essential as Bab al Hawa remains the centre of gravity for cross-border response.”