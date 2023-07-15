TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
Terrorist was behind 2020 car bombing in Afrin, Syria which left 40 civilians dead, according to Turkish security sources.
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
The terrorist was neutralised by the MIT on July 9 in an operation in the city centre of Manbij. / Others
July 15, 2023

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organisation in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said.

The slain terrorist was responsible for several bomb attacks in Jarablus in 2019, as well as the 2020 car-bombing in Afrin which left 40 civilians dead, including 11 children, and 47 people injured.

Heysem Cuma, codenamed Heysem Abu Dahham, was operating in Manbij, Syria and transferring arms to attack Türkiye's terror-free zones in northern Syria, primarily the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cuma was neutralised by the MIT on July 9 in an operation in the city centre of Manbij.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).​​​​​​​

RelatedTurkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in Syria's Hol
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us