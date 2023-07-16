CLIMATE
US climate envoy John Kerry arrives in Beijing: state media
Negotiations on climate change between the two countries were suspended by Beijing in protest against then-US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
John Kerry is the third senior US official to visit China in the last two months [Reuters Archive] / Reuters Archive
July 16, 2023

US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world's two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases after a year-long hiatus.

Starting on Monday, "China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views" on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry's arrival in Beijing.

Negotiations on climate change between the two countries were suspended by Beijing in protest against then-US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, although Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the sidelines of several climate events.

Kerry who is the third senior US official to visit China in the last two months, told reporters in Washington on Thursday that he hoped to make progress on talks with Beijing over reducing methane emissions, transitioning away from coal, combating deforestation and jointly increasing the deployment of renewable energy technologies.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

The meeting between the top US and Chinese diplomats, who were in Jakarta for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), came less than a month after Blinken paid a visit to Beijing.

Analysts view recent visits of the top US officials, despite China's strong reaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as Washington's efforts to stabilize ties with Beijing, particularly the climate change talks.

