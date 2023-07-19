Hundreds of Israeli activists have marched from Tel Aviv towards West Jerusalem to protest against the hard-right government's planned judicial overhaul, which they fear threatens liberal democracy.

"It is time for a decisive move," said protest organiser Shikma Bressler of the 70-kilometre (43-mile) multi-day march, set to reach the Knesset or parliament by Saturday.

"We need you ... to join us."

The march is part of a months-long wave of protests that saw thousands block roads and train stations across the country on Tuesday, ahead of an upcoming parliament vote on a key clause of the reform agenda.

Protests against the judicial reforms have drawn support from both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, blue-collar and hi-tech workers.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, they set off in the morning, took a lengthy midday break in the shade of a park, and resumed their walk at around 5:30 pm [1430 GMT].

"We will get to [West] Jerusalem on Saturday night and set up tents around the Knesset," said Moshe Radman, 38. "We hope that the government of Israel will hear the nation and stop the destruction."

'Reasonability' clause

The judicial reform plan, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in January, has split the nation.

It has sparked one of Israel's biggest ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

It has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel's close ally the United States, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The Israeli parliament is due to begin the much-awaited second and third readings of the controversial bill on Monday.

The government, which includes Netanyahu's extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Some critics of Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, have argued he is seeking to undermine a judicial system he has accused of targeting him unfairly for political reasons.

The "reasonability" clause was cited most recently by Israel's top court to force Netanyahu to remove from his cabinet Aryeh Deri of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, over a previous tax evasion conviction.

Other proposals include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

The Israel Medical Association on Wednesday announced a two-hour strike to protest the government's reforms.

Reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes

Later on Wednesday, dozens of Israeli military reservists also signed a declaration announcing the suspension of their voluntary reserve duty to protest against the judicial reforms.

The proposals undermine Israel's democratic values and break the "unwritten contract" it has with its armed forces, said Ron Scherf, 51, a lieutenant colonel in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit who has been in the reserves for 23 years and was among those protesting.

"Every soldier who endangers his life and goes on missions does that for a state that is defined as Jewish and democratic," he told Reuters news agency.

"But if you take one of those out, if the country stops being Jewish or democratic, it's not longer a country that can be protected," he said.

Protest organisers shared with Reuters 300 letters from military doctors who have said they would not serve and shared a letter signed by 750 reservists in special operations saying they won't report for duty if the legislation passes.

One 30-year-old captain in the reserves, who declined to give his name ahead of the protest, said he had a list of more than 1,000 signatures of reservists who pledged to suspend their volunteer service.

The conscript military draws on reserves in wartime and requires that they undergo regular training.