WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song "Glory to Hong Kong" would be banned from being disseminated or performed to encourage "secession".
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The government said the lyrics contain a slogan that could constitute a call for secession and already banned it at schools. / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2023

A Hong Kong court has rejected a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.

Judge Anthony Chan on Friday refused to grant the ban, which would have targeted anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

Chan said the court considered whether an injunction would provide any greater deterrence than existing criminal law, and its potential chilling effect.

“I am unable to see a solid basis for believing that the invocation of the civil jurisdiction can assist in the enforcement of the law in question,” Chan said in the ruling.

The song was written during mass protests against the government in the China's self-governingterritory in 2019 and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty.

The song has since been mistakenly played at several international sporting events instead of China’snational anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

In seeking the court order, the government also sought to ban actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and to insult the national anthem, including such acts carried out online.

RelatedHong Kong government wants 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song banned

Dispute with Google

The city's secretary for justice sought the injunction last month after the song was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international events.

And a mix-up in an ice hockey competition in February resulted in the city's top sports body reprimanding the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association, which appealed for forgiveness for what it called an “independent and unfortunate” event.

The Hong Kong government has tried to push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of the song but to no avail.

Google told the government to present a court order proving the song violated local laws before it could be removed, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

The government, therefore, decided to deal with the matter by legal means, he said in an interview with a local broadcaster.

Google did not reply to a request for comment on its earlier exchanges with officials.

RelatedChina passes Hong Kong security law, activist group disbands
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us