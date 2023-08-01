WORLD
3 MIN READ
Officials urge evacuations as Typhoon Khanun approaches southern Japan
Forecasts of waves up to 12-metres high triggers cities across Okinawa to issue non-mandatory evacuation orders to at least 370,000 people.
Officials urge evacuations as Typhoon Khanun approaches southern Japan
Forecasters warned that Typhoon Khanun was also set to strike China's densely populated coast this week after it was battered by Storm Doksuri. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

A strong typhoon sweeping towards southern Japan has triggered the cancellation of hundreds of flights as officials urged thousands of people to seek shelter.

Typhoon Khanun was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 162 kilometres (100 miles) an hour as it crossed the Pacific Ocean and was expected to start battering the Okinawa region late on Tuesday.

Cities across Okinawa issued non-mandatory evacuation orders to at least 370,000 people as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned waves of up to 12-metres (39-feet) high could pummel the group of islands.

The agency said in its 0100 GMT update that the storm, which it described as "very strong" and "large", was about 240 kilometres southeast of the regional capital of Naha.

Officials in Naha urged vulnerable residents to move to more secure locations in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain.

RelatedBeijing on red alert as deadly Typhoon Doksuri batters north

Over 500 flights cancelled

"Many people stay at home because their houses are concrete," a disaster management official at the Okinawa regional government told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"But we are asking people who live alone or in wooden houses in low-lying areas to consider seeking shelter before the typhoon gets bad."

More than 500 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, while regional ferry and bus services were suspended ahead of the typhoon, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said more than 74,000 passengers in total would be affected by flight cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters warned that Typhoon Khanun was also set to strike China's densely populated coast this week after it was battered by Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, that killed at least 11 people as 27 were reported missing.

The country is already preparing for the arrival of another typhoon, the sixth such storm of the year, as it nears China's east coast.

RelatedAt least 11 killed, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us