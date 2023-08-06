WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri is the most severe recorded in 140 years, when records began in the Asian country.
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, authorities say. / Photo: AP
August 6, 2023

Six more people have died and another four missing after torrential rain hit China's northeastern Jilin province, state media reported, the latest fatalities from more than a week of weather-related disasters across the country.

Citing local authorities, state news agency Xinhua reported the latest casualties on Sunday in the northeastern city of Shulan.

Heavy rains in the area had now "basically ended", Xinhua said, with almost 19,000 evacuated and 21 "temporary relocation facilities" set up.

China has been hit with record heavy rains in recent weeks, with Beijing saying on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.

Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts across mainland and northern China.

State broadcaster CCTV broadcast video of recovery efforts in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, showing villagers using shovels to clear muddy water from buildings.

RelatedNatural disasters impact millions, kill 147 in China — emergency ministry

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

Officials in China said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, one of the most affected by the rains, where more than 1.5 million people have been evacuated.

A red alert remained in force in Beijing as of midday Sunday due to "geological risks" such as landslides linked to the bad weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us