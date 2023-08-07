WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump lawyers: Judge's proposed order 'too broad', more limited rules urged
Proposed order by prosecutors aims to limit Trump and lawyers from sharing government-provided materials except with legal team, witnesses, and court-approved parties.
Trump lawyers: Judge's proposed order 'too broad', more limited rules urged
Fulton County Sheriff orders roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the courthouse / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2023

Donald Trump’s legal team urged the judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against the former president to reject prosecutors’ proposed protective order concerning evidence in the case, describing it as overly broad.

Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would prevent the defence team from publicly disclosing only materials deemed “sensitive," such as grand jury witness testimony.

"In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations," Trump's lawyers wrote.

The defence filing was in response to a request Friday from special counsel Jack Smith's team for a protective order restricting the public disclosure of evidence in the case accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

'Sensitive materials'

Prosecutors’ proposed protective order seeks to prevent Trump and his lawyers from disclosing materials provided by the government to anyone other than people on his legal team, possible witnesses, the witnesses’ lawyers or others approved by the court. It would put stricter limits on “sensitive materials."

Protective orders aren't unusual in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it was especially important in this case because Trump routinely takes to social media to discuss the legal cases against him. They expressed concern that the Republican ex-president might improperly share sensitive information online that could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”

Prosecutors included a screenshot in their filing of a post from Trump’s Truth Social platform from on Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case as well as another federal case brought by Smith that accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president’s social media post “is the definition of political speech” and was made in response to “dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs.”

RelatedTrump seeks a new judge in election conspiracy trial
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us