A PKK terrorist has been neutralised during an operation conducted by the Turkish security forces in Sirnak/Uludere rural area.

Upon searching the individual, it was discovered that he had a refugee identity card from Makhmour refugee camp located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The PKK terrorist, identified as Ali Yigit, codnamed Yusuf Hacı, was found to have been in the Kandil region in 2015 and crossed into Türkiye intending to carry out terrorism activities in 2022.

He has been wanted for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation."

Security experts point out that PKK members can travel comfortably within Iraq using refugee identity cards issued by the Iraqi Interior Ministry, benefiting significantly from the privileges the refugee status affords them.

Mahmour Refugee Camp has been known for years as one of the primary operational bases for the PKK/KCK, actively utilised for various terrorism activities, including transmission, logistics, intelligence, propaganda, training, and recruitment of new personnel.

German citizen joined YPG in Syria

It has also been revealed that one of the PKK/YPG terrorists was neutralised during an air operation in the Iraq/Gare-Sedare area, where PKK camps are located.

Born in Germany in 1988, Elefteria Hambi, with the code name Eva Maria Steiger, was found to have joined the YPG terrorist group in the Derik region of Syria in 2018.

Security experts highlight that the elimination of Elefteria Hambi, who had YPG uniformed photos, in the Iraq Gare area where PKK camps are located while she was operating under the YPG's banner in Syria, once again underscores the organic link between PKK/KCK and PYD/YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.