BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US trade deficit shrinks in June due to reduction in imports
This came as exports fell by $0.3B to $247.5B, while imports dropped $3.1B to $313.0B.
US trade deficit shrinks in June due to reduction in imports
The Department of Commerce building is seen in Washington, DC / Photo: Reuters
August 8, 2023

The US trade deficit narrowed in June on a bigger pullback in imports than exports.

According to government data released on Tuesday, the overall trade gap came in at $65.5B in June, down from a revised $68.3B figure in May.

While stronger-than-expected consumer spending has helped to boost US trade, analysts have noted that this could weaken going forward.

"Overall, trade flows continued to slow in the second quarter, both imports and exports," says economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"A weaker trend could persist owing to the effects of monetary policy tightening globally, which is likely to slow demand and economic activity domestically and abroad," she added.

To curb escalating inflation, central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have been swiftly increasing interest rates to suppress consumer demand.

Commerce Department data revealed that imports of various goods, including computers and industrial supplies, experienced a decline in June.

The trade deficit in goods with China decreased to $22.8B due to a larger decrease in imports compared to exports.

"Net trade was a huge swing factor in GDP growth last year, but we see few signs of another blowout in the trade deficit this year," says economists Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent report.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, trade has played a pivotal role. In 2022, the US trade deficit reached a new high due to a significant increase in imports of goods, including crude oil and consumer items like pharmaceuticals and household products.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us