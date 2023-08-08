WORLD
3 MIN READ
US judge sets hearing on Trump election case evidence
Former US president Donald Trump is not expected to be present in the courtroom after judge Chutkan waived his appearance.
US judge sets hearing on Trump election case evidence
Trump is also charged with retaining highly classified records after leaving the White House and obstructing the government's efforts to have the records returned. / Photo: AP Archive
August 8, 2023

A federal judge presiding over former president Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election has ordered his attorneys and federal prosecutors to appear in court on Friday for a hearing to help determine how evidence can be used and shared in the case.

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan set the hearing for Friday at 10 am ET (1400 GMT), shortly after Trump's attorneys and members of US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office had clashed over when to schedule the proceeding.

Prosecutors had said they were available all week, while Trump's lawyers had asked for a postponement until early next week.

Friday's hearing comes after Trump's defence team on Monday opposed a request from prosecutors for Chutkan to impose a protective order to ensure confidential evidence is not shared publicly by Trump, suggesting he could use the information to intimidate witnesses. Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the charges politically motivated.

Trump's attorneys said limits would infringe on his right to free speech, protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Trump is not expected to be present in the courtroom on Friday, after Chutkan waived his appearance.

RelatedBiggest legal jeopardy for Trump: What we know about the indictment case

Delaying efforts

Typically, defence lawyers do not oppose such protective orders because doing so can delay the government from producing the evidence it intends to use at trial in a process known as discovery.

The disagreement between the parties over the hearing date represented the latest effort by Trump's team to delay or slow legal proceedings.

It also underscored the logistical challenges that Trump's team may have as it continues to represent him in two separate federal criminal cases brought by Smith's office, one in Washington, DC, and the other in southern Florida, where Trump is charged with retaining highly classified records after leaving the White House and obstructing the government's efforts to have the records returned.

Trump also pleaded not guilty in that case.

One of Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche, will be in federal court in Florida on Thursday for an arraignment, after the government filed a superseding indictment that charged Trump with additional criminal counts and also charged another one of his employees in the case.

In the joint Washington filing, Trump's lawyers said Trump wished for both Blanche and his other lawyer John Lauro to be present for the hearing before Chutkan.

RelatedTrump seeks a new judge in election conspiracy trial
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us