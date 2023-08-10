WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Iran confirm transfer of prisoner swap
Five American nationals of Iranian descent were brought from prison to house arrest.
US, Iran confirm transfer of prisoner swap
The latest swap, announced in both countries, will result in the eventual release by each side of five prisoners. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 10, 2023

Iranian state media reported that American inmates had been transferred out of Tehran's Evin prison as part of a prisoner swap deal with the United States.

"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the US and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting an informed source.

Earlier, US sources said that American prisoners Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharqi and Morad Tahbaz, along with an unidentified fourth American, have been moved from Evin jail to an undisclosed house.

The sources said a fifth American whose case was also part of the discussions had already been moved in recent weeks to house arrest. All of the detained Americans are of Iranian descent, but Iran does not recognise dual nationality.

IRNA quoted the Iran's mission at the United Nations as confirming the news.

'Positive step'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the release of five Americans from prison in Iran was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.

Blinken told reporters at a news conference after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on Thursday and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.

RelatedIran: Ready for immediate prisoner swap with US

Releasing Iranian money

An Iranian official reported that the deal with the US includes releasing $6 billion of Iranian money frozen in South Korea, along with a "significant amount of Iranian funds in Iraq's TBI bank".

The official added that the process had begun to also release Iranian funds in a European bank.

"The (prisoners') exchange will not take place until the released money is deposited into the accounts sought by Iran," IRNA said quoting an "informed source".

The progress on the prisoners — one of whom has been detained for nearly eight years — comes after quiet, exhaustive diplomacy between the longtime adversaries whose separate talks on restoring a nuclear deal broke down.

Tehran and Washington cut diplomatic ties in 1980 following the Islamic revolution in Iran. Tensions heightened after then-US president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

The United States has since reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to step away from many of the nuclear commitments it made under the accord.

RelatedState TV: Iran, US agree to prisoner swap, release of frozen funds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us