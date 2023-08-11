CULTURE
Hollywood strike causes Emmy Awards to be delayed
Fox TV announced that the Emmys will air on January 15.
Numerous other shows like the Golden Globe Awards, which haven't been confirmed for a return to network television, and the Critics Choice Awards, also are held in January. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 11, 2023

The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new date — one that places them squarely within Hollywood's awards season, for a change.

Fox announced Thursday that the Emmys will air on January 15 from the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The show will air on the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

The timing means that the Emmys, which honour the best shows on television, will air weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honour film and television actors.

Numerous other shows like the Golden Globe Awards, which haven't been confirmed for a return to network television, and the Critics Choice Awards, also are held in January.

The ceremony will happen roughly four months later than originally planned.

RelatedHollywood intermission: Hit by 'gig economy', film writers announce strike

HBO leads

HBO is the leading nominee heading into the ceremony, with three of its series — “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” — racking up 74 nominations. In all, HBO received 127 nominations.

Because of the dual strikes, actors and writers cannot campaign for their shows or do promotional interviews.

The writers strike is now in its 102nd day, longer than the 2007-2008 stoppage — and no end is in sight. No host has been announced for the ceremony, which will celebrate the Emmys' diamond anniversary.

RelatedHollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike
SOURCE:AP
