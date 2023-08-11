WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan's crisis pushes 20 million to the brink, 6.3 million near famine: UN
Since the conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces began, over four million people have been displaced, according to the latest data from the UN refugee agency.
Sudan's crisis pushes 20 million to the brink, 6.3 million near famine: UN
The country's food security situation is defined as "deeply alarming," according to the deputy representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. / Photo: AA.
August 11, 2023

The Sudan conflict has pushed over 20 million people into severe acute hunger, with 6.3 million of them "one step away from famine," the World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

"Around 42 percent of Sudan’s population had now been pushed into hunger; 6.3 million of those were classified as experiencing IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) 3 or 4 categories of hunger, just one step away from famine," Eddie Rowe, WFP country director for Sudan said on Friday at a UN press briefing virtually.

“Since mid-April, the conflict has continued to spread, and its dynamics have become increasingly more complex. Gaining access to people in need of life-saving food assistance has also become more challenging and increasingly urgent,” Rowe added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

The country's food security situation is "deeply alarming," Adam Yao, the deputy representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said for his part.

Yao underlined that 20.3 million people across Sudan are facing acute food insecurity, "making Sudan one of the most food insecure countries on the planet."

States like Khartoum, South and West Kordofan, and parts of Darfur are the hardest hit, he noted.

He added that the FAO will provide live stock services and inputs to 1.3 million pastoralists in order to improve nutrition and food security for 6.5 million people.

RelatedUN warns of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us