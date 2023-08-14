WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN peacekeeping force in Mali speeds up withdrawal over security concerns
MINUSMA urges all concerned parties to refrain from any actions that could further complicate the operation.
UN peacekeeping force in Mali speeds up withdrawal over security concerns
MINUSMA announced it would withdraw completely from the country before the end of the year at the request of the Mali government. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2023

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said that it had moved up its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north due to tensions between the government and former Tuareg rebels.

“MINUSMA has exp edited its withdrawal from (the northern area of) #Ber due to the deteriorating security situation in the area & the high risks posed to our #BlueHelmets," it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It also urged all concerned parties to refrain from any actions that could further complicate the operation.

It added that the MINUSMA convoy that withdrew from Ber was attacked twice.

“3 wounded peacekeepers were evacuated to #Timbuktu for medical attention. Attacks against #peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law,” it added.

Local media repor ted that MINUSMA handed over the camp to the Malian army.

RelatedMali calls for immediate end of UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA

Clashes with terrorist groups

MINUSMA, which has been in the field in Mali since 2013, announced that it would withdraw completely from the country before the end of the year at the request of the Mali government.

Tensions erupted in Mali in 2012 following a failed coup and Tuareg rebellion that ultimately allowed militant groups to take over the northern half of the country.

Meanwhile, the Malian army said Sunday that clashes with terrorist groups in Ber on Friday and Saturday left at least six soldiers dead and four others wounded as its forces m oved to occupy the camp left by the UN peacekeepers from Burkina Faso.

“The Malian armed forces occupied the Ber camp this Sunday at around 08:30, after many incidents that punctuated the movement of our units,” the army said.

Media reports indicate that the occupation of Ber had triggered tensions in recent days between the Malian army and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner on one hand and rebels of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), former Tuareg rebels who did not want the camp ceded to another entity.

At the end of June, the UN Security Council resolved to end the mission in Mali following a request by the junta that seized power in a coup in 2020.

The mission, deployed since 2013, had about 11,600 troops and 1,500 police officers in the West African country, whose withdrawal is scheduled to last until Dec. 31.

RelatedMali, Burkina Faso urge UN, AU to prevent military intervention in Niger
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us