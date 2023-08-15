WORLD
3 MIN READ
N Korea: Travis King wants refuge after facing discrimination in US Army
The US soldier who illegally ran into North Korea expressed willingness to seek refuge in DPRK or a third country after facing racial discrimination in the US Army and being disillusioned by American society, KCNA says.
N Korea: Travis King wants refuge after facing discrimination in US Army
King's family said he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military. / Photo: AP
August 15, 2023

The US soldier who ran across the border into North Korea last month "admitted that he illegally intruded," Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA has said, citing an investigation.

The report on Wednesday is the first public comment by North Korea on the case of Travis King, who was heading back to Texas after a run-in with South Korean police when he snuck away to join a tourist trip to the Demilitarised Zone.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA said.

"He also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

North Korea says an investigation into King would continue.

RelatedFamily seeks answers but US has no news on soldier who ran into North Korea

Washington 'focused' on King's return

The Pentagon said it could not verify alleged comments made by US Army soldier Private Travis King that North Korean state media reported, but that Washington remained focused on his safe return.

"We remain focused on his safe return. The department’s priority is to bring Private King home, and that we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

US media said King broke away at an airport as he was being escorted home for disciplinary reasons.

According to South Korean police, King had spent around two months in a local prison on assault charges and was released on July 10.

King's family said he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.

They described him as a quiet loner who did not drink or smoke and enjoyed reading the Bible.

Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips in bilateral negotiations.

RelatedUS soldier crossed into N Korea, likely detained: UN Command
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us