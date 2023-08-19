WORLD
China begins drills around Taiwan after William Lai's visit to US
China's military says the drills are a "serious warning" against Taiwan's independence separatist forces in response to William Lai's stopover by the US.
Taiwan's Vice President William Lai shakes hands with his supporters upon arrival in New York on Aug. 13, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) / Photo: AP Archive
August 19, 2023

China's military has begun drills around Taiwan island, saying it was a "serious warning" to separatist forces, in an angry and widely expected response to a visit of Taiwan's William Lai to the United States.

Lai, the front-runner to be Taiwan's next president at elections in January, returned from the United States on Friday, where he officially made only stopovers on his way to and from Paraguay, though he gave speeches while in the country.

China views Taiwan as its own territory which will eventually reunite with the mainland -even if necessary by force as Beijing has reiterated many times-, despite strong objections from the island.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, which has responsibility for the area around Taiwan, said in a brief statement on Saturday it was carrying out joint naval and air combat readiness patrols around the island.

It said it was also holding joint exercises and training of naval and air forces, focusing on subjects such as ship-aircraft coordination and seizing control, to test the forces' "actual combat capabilities".

"This is a serious warning against Taiwan independence separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke," it said.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry strongly condemned Chinese military drills near the island, saying it would dispatch appropriate forces to respond and has the ability, determination and confidence to ensure national security.

"The launch of the military exercise this time not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights (China's) militaristic mentality," the ministry said in a statement.

RelatedWill not back down over China threats, Taiwan VP says on US trip

Intimidation

Taiwanese officials had said China was likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island, using Lai's US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year's presidential election and make them "fear war".

China has a particular dislike of Lai for his previous comments that he was a "practical worker for Taiwan independence".

On the campaign trail, however, he has pledged to keep the status quo and repeatedly offered talks with Beijing.

Lai has been far more outspoken about independence than Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, to whom Beijing is already hostile as she refuses to accept its view that Taiwan is a part of China.

Shortly before the military's announcement, the Taiwan Work Office of China's ruling Communist Party said Lai was "shamelessly" trying to "rely on the United States to seek independence".

Lai has "stubbornly stuck to the Taiwan independence stance", and his US stopovers were "a disguise he used to sell out the interests of Taiwan in order to seek gains in the local election through dishonest moves", it said.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international backer, bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has, over the past three years, ramped up military pressure on Taiwan, including sending military aircraft and warships near the island.

In April, China staged war games around Taiwan after Tsai returned from California, where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a stopover on her way back from Central America.

RelatedChina vows 'forceful measures' over Taiwan VP's US visit
