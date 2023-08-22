WORLD
Deadly suicide car bombing strikes Somalia's Mogadishu
Al Shabab terrorist group claims responsibility for the attack in which two civilians, including a municipality staffer, are killed and two soldiers are injured.
Somali security forces inspect the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu. / Photo: AA
August 22, 2023

At least two people were killed and as many others wounded in a suicide car bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police have said.

The attack took place near Mogadishu stadium which is currently housing Somali military police on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Ali, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu over the phone that two civilians, including a municipality staffer, were killed and two soldiers were injured in the attack.

Sidik Dudishe, a Somali police spokesman, said in a news conference that the incident happened at a security checkpoint operated by Somalia’s military police.

Since 2007, the Al Shabaab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The terror group has increased their attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on Al Shabab.

