WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK diplomat slams Jewish settler violence during occupied West Bank visit
The UK’s deputy consul general to Jerusalem says that the two-state solution is being undermined due to illegal Jewish settler violence against Palestinians, calling on Israeli authorities to hold settlers accountable.
UK diplomat slams Jewish settler violence during occupied West Bank visit
The occupied West Bank has been rocked by violence since early last year, with at least 219 Palestinians and 31 Israelis killed amid the violence so far this year. / Photo: AA Archive
August 24, 2023

The UK’s Deputy Consul General to Jerusalem Alison McEwen visited the occupied West Bank because of increasing illegal Jewish settlements and illegal Jewish settler violence against Palestinians.

McEwen visited the Burqa village in Ramallah and the Ein Samiya region on Thursday to observe the latest developments in the region.

She expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, noting that settlements and violence are expanding in Area C.

"These settlements are illegal," she said, adding that a two-state solution is undermined.

She added that many Palestinians are persecuted and intimidated by illegal Jewish settlers.

McEwen urged Israeli authorities to hold illegal Jewish settlers to account and said the right of the Palestinian people to live in peace and tranquillity should be guaranteed.

"Representatives from the UK, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Canada and Norway visited the Palestinian community of Burqa and the site of the recently displaced community of Ras at-Tin amid accelerating rates of settler violence and following the demolition by Israeli authorities of donor-funded humanitarian structures, including a school in the nearby community of Ein Samiya," the British Consulate-General in Jerusalem said on X.

A 19-year-old Palestinian was killed on August 4 in a raid by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Burqa.

Israeli forces destroyed a school in the Ein Samiya region on August 17 that was financed by the EU.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Escalating violence

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Areas A, B, and C.

While Area A represents 18 percent of the occupied West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration, Area B is 21 percent of the territory and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control.

Area C, which represents 61 percent of the occupied West Bank, is under Israel’s civil and security control.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with East Jerusalem and Gaza.

The occupied West Bank has been rocked by violence since early last year, with at least 219 Palestinians and 31 Israelis killed amid the violence so far this year.

RelatedTwo Israelis killed in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us