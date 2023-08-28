The series of wars between the Mamluk Sultanate of Egypt and the Ottoman Empire of Turkey that took place between 1516 and 1517 CE ended with the comprehensive defeat of the Mamluks. But not only did the wars extend the Ottoman Empire across Asia Minor and Egypt, they ended up with the Ottomans gaining possession of treasures of historical value that, over time, conferred upon the latter moral preeminence in the Islamic world.

These were treasures held by the Mamluks in Cairo — possessions linked to Prophet Muhammad, other prophets, their companions and other revered figures of Islam.

Having invaded Asia Minor and proceeded to the borders of the Ottoman Empire in 1516, the Mamluk military faced a series of defeats at the hands of the Ottoman forces, leading to its loss in the Battle of Marj Dabiq near Aleppo. The subsequent year saw the Mamluk army's second attempt at resistance, known as the Battle of Ridaniyya, near Cairo, which also ended in defeat. As the 250-year-old Mamluk state crumbled, the Ottomans emerged as the new rulers of Egypt.

Blessed by the River Nile's fertile lands and valued for its strategic importance, Egypt offered the Ottomans a valuable asset. But it was the possessions linked to Prophet Muhammad that had been curated by his companions and their subsequent generations, that proved to be the icing on the cake for the Ottomans. Previously safeguarded by the Mamluks, which they had inherited from the Abbasids, possession of these sacred relics gave the Ottoman Empire unparalleled heft in the Muslim world.

The Abbasid Dynasty, established in 750, met its end in 1258 when Baghdad was sacked by the Mongol commander Hulagu. Fleeing the occupation, members of the Abbasid dynasty brought these sacred belongings to Egypt, where they found a secure refuge under Mamluk rule. However, as Egypt transitioned to Ottoman rule, the Ottomans became the new custodians of these cherished relics.

Related Why a book retrieved from Tigress in 1258 is a historical document

A designated space was set aside within the Ottoman palace, Topkapi, in Istanbul, to accommodate these revered artefacts. Historian Ali Gozeller explains to TRT World, "The sacred relics at Topkapi Palace have been carefully preserved, bringing together items associated with profound religious reverence for Prophet Muhammad, his family, companions and other prominent figures in Islam."

In the early 16th century, the sacred artefacts transported from Egypt comprised just a fraction of what is currently exhibited at Topkapi Palace. Many of these items, initially brought from Egypt by Sultan Selim I, grew in number over time through acquisitions by different state officials. Moreover, in the 20th century, as Turkish troops withdrew from the Hejaz, hundreds of sacred relics were transported to Istanbul to safeguard them from British possession or potential looting.

What do the sacred relics include?

Among the notable relics, one holds immense significance – the cloak bestowed by Prophet Muhammad upon his companion, Ka'b ibn Zuhayr. The conversion to Islam of Ka'b's brother Büceyr, who like him was a poet, did not sit well with their relatives. Under their influence, Ka'b composed a satirical poem mocking Prophet Muhammad. Later, overcome with remorse, Ka'b journeyed secretly to Medina, humbly presented himself before the Prophet without revealing his identity, and after receiving forgiveness, offered his renowned poem "Kasida-i Burda" as an act of expiation for his past wrongdoing. Deeply moved by the poem, Prophet Muhammad removed his own cloak and bestowed it upon Ka'b.

Despite Muawiyah ibn Abi Sufyan's offer of 10,000 dirhams for the cloak, Ka'b refused to part with it. However, after Ka'b's passing, Muawiyah acquired the cloak for 20,000 dirhams from Ka'b's wife. Passed on through the Umayyad and Abbasid dynasties, the cloak found safekeeping in Egypt for a period and was donned during specific ceremonies by the Abbasid caliphs.

Inspired by a Quranic verse, these and similar holy items were ascribed with a divine significance. The incident where Prophet Jacob's eyesight was restored by placing his son Joseph's shirt on his face, as mentioned in the Quran, added to the reverence for these sacred relics. Ottoman sultans would carry the cloak with them during their military campaigns. It is said that in 1596, during the Egri Campaign, when the Ottoman army faced defeat, Sultan Mehmed III wore the cloak and prayed for victory. Subsequently, the army regrouped and achieved a decisive victory against the enemy at the Battle of Hachova.

Among the other sacred relics is a fractured tooth of the Prophet himself. It is said to have been broken at the Battle of Uhud, the second significant confrontation in Islamic history between Muslims and Meccan polytheists, posed formidable challenges for the Muslim forces. Aiming for a decisive victory, the polytheists aimed to neutralise the Islamic threat by directly striking at Prophet Muhammad. Ibn Kami'a, an individual in their ranks, managed to approach the Prophet and inflicted a sword wound on his face. The force of the blow shattered the Prophet's helmet, causing its rings to embed into his skin. In another incident, a stone hurled by Utbah ibn Abi Waqqas split Prophet Muhammad's lower lip and fractured one of his teeth.

Safeguarded within a golden box adorned with emeralds, rubies and sapphires, this fragment of tooth is exhibited alongside other revered artefacts in the designated section of Topkapi Palace.

Among the collection, not only are there possessions from the time of Prophet Muhammad, but also those linked to other prophetic eras. The 122 cm long staff of Prophet Moses, the turban of Prophet Joseph worn temporarily by Selim I upon conquering Egypt, and the sword of Prophet David, are among the distinguished items within the relics.

A tradition spanning over 500 years

The annals of Ottoman history reveal that Yavuz Sultan Selim (Selim I) transported the cloak from Egypt and inaugurated the tradition of appointing hafizes (a Muslim who knows the Koran by heart) to recite the Quran ceaselessly in a chamber named Hâs Oda, exclusively set aside for monarchs within Topkapi Palace. Furthermore, within this space, one can find sacred texts, commentaries and collections of hadiths dedicated to this cause. Historian Gozeller asserts, "The continuous recitation of the Quran was among the responsibilities of those assigned to the Hırka-i Saadet."

This practice endures to the present day. In the evenings, nine hafizes take turns reciting the Holy Quran, while during the daytime, five hafizes are on duty, engaging in Quran recitations alternatively for 45 minutes each, with the evening sessions extending to two hours.