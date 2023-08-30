Commemorating the 101st year of the Battle of Dumlupinar's victory that liberated the nation from World War I allied occupation, Turks have united in celebration of the Victory Day, a monumental triumph in the country's history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish National Anthem.

"Dear Ataturk, we are proud of reaching the 101 years of patrol of the great victory you describe as the immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence."

"Today, which is one of the turning points of our glorious history, we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, the honourable members of the Grand National Assembly and our Martyrs with mercy," Erdogan wrote in the memorial book at Anitkabir.

The Battle of Dumlupinar, which ended Greek occupation of Turkish land, was part of the Great Offensive launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on August 26, 1922, under the leadership of Ataturk and ended on September 18 that year.

Diving documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan and his team, who specialise in underwater filming, dove into where a 45-ton Turkish Armed Forces tank sunk six years ago in the district of Kas in Antalya.

In commemoration of the August 30 Victory Day, Ceylan and his 12-member team unfurled an Ataturk poster and a Turkish flag on the 1960 model tank.

In Nevsehir, a Central Anatolian city that lies within the historic Cappadocia region, Turkish flags were hung by staff members on the baskets of hot air balloons prepared for flight.

Balloons carrying Turkish flags one after another rising into the sky created a colourful scene for tourists taking photographs among the fairy chimneys in the region.

In the district of Kandira in Kocaeli, a group of divers performed a "victory dive" with a Turkish flag and an Ataturk poster to commemorate the Victory Day.

In an event organised with the contributions of Kandira Municipality at Kerpe Beach, divers unfurled a Turkish flag measuring 10 meters in length along with an Ataturk poster.

They received hearty applause from the citizens gathered on the shoreline. With the support of the citizens, the divers brought the flag ashore accompanied by cheers.

On one of Istanbul's busiest streets, Vatan Avenue, a military parade was held as part of the August 30 Victory Day celebrations.

During the ceremony, military students recited poems, and a folk dance troupe performed.

The parade, featuring military and law enforcement vehicles, garnered significant public attention and participation.

As part of the celebration programs organised for the 101st anniversary of August 30 Victory Day, the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony Band and Janissary Band (Mehter) performed a mini concert at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

In the concert held in the front courtyard of the TBMM, the Janissary Band took the stage first and the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony Band concluded the concert.

With a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem, the Harmony Band and Janissary Band took their positions to accompany the official parade from the TBMM to the First Parliament building in Ulus.

In the districts of Fethiye, Marmaris, and Bodrum in Mugla province, Naval vessels and Coast Guard boats were opened for visits as part of the celebrations.

In Fethiye, visitors were hosted by the TCG Kas Patrol Ship, equipped with numerous domestically produced systems, devices, and software, and the Coast Guard TCSG-911 boat at Fethiye Port in the Karagozler Neighbourhood.