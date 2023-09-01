WORLD
3 MIN READ
German support for Chancellor Scholz's government slumps to an all-time low
Far-right AfD continues to climb in opinion polls, reaches record-high 22 percent in latest poll by German public broadcaster.
German support for Chancellor Scholz's government slumps to an all-time low
Only 16 percent of the people backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat Party (SPD). Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
September 1, 2023

Support for Germany’s liberal- left coalition government slumped to an all-time low of 36 percent, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) reached a record high of 22 percent, a new poll by the country's public broadcaster has found.

The figures released on Thursday night put support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat Party (SPD) at 16 percent, down one point from the beginning of last month.

The SPD’s coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens, also lost one point, falling back to a 14 percent voter share. The junior coalition partner, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), was at 6 percent.

Germany’s main opposition, the conservative alliance of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), was favoured by 29 percent of respondents.

The far-right AfD, which has been under surveillance by the intelligence for posing a threat to democracy, recorded a new high of 22 percent support, according to the ARD Deutschl andTrend survey.

The poll found that the economy has become a top concern for German voters, and 46 percent said they expect that the economic situation will be worse in a year than it is today.

RelatedPressure mounts on Olaf Scholz as German economy takes a battering

Some 26 percent of the voters cited immigration as their top concern, followed by climate change (18 percent), social injustice and poverty (16 percent), and the government’s energy policy (9 percent).

The far-right AfD has doubled its vote share since the last election in 2021, benefiting from broad dissatisfaction with the coalition government’s policies.

Some 79 percent of those surveyed were either less than happy or not happy at all with the center-left liberal coalition government, according to the latest poll. Only 19 percent of voters said the government was performing well.

Leading figures of the AfD repeatedly criticised Scholz government’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict, opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, and argued that ending energy imports from Russia was against Germany’s national interests.

RelatedCould Germany become the next France?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us