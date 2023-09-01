A US judge has sentenced Ethan Nordean, a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, to 18 years in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, after a jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

The 18-year sentence for Nordean, a leader of the Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy, fell short of the 27 years prosecutors had sought and tied the sentence handed down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May.

"If we don't have a peaceful transfer of power in this country, we don't have anything," said US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

In a statement to the judge, Nordean called January 6 a "complete and utter tragedy" and said he had gone to the Capitol to be a leader and to keep people out of trouble. His wife and sister pleaded for mercy.

Earlier on Friday, a member of Proud Boys yelled "Trump won" as he left a Washington courtroom after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the attack on Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Dominic Pezzola did not play a leadership role in the group and was the only defendant of five to be acquitted of seditious conspiracy.

He was convicted of other felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting police.

"You personally played a significant role in the events that day," US District Judge Timothy Kelly said, before handing down a sentence that was about half the length of what prosecutors had sought. "It was a national disgrace, what happened."

Kelly noted that Pezzola was a new member of the group and had been acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but also took note of Pezzola's actions.

Kelly on Thursday ordered two other former Proud Boys leaders, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, to serve 17 years and 15 years in prison, respectively.

Trump's claims

Thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol following a speech in which the Republican claimed that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. Trump has continued to make those false claims even as he leads the Republican race for the 2024 nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Although Pezzola was found not guilty of sedition, prosecutors said his assault on former Capitol Police Officer Mark Ode, in which he stole Ode's riot shield and used it to smash at a window at the Capitol, helped to justify a lengthy prison term.

"He was an enthusiastic foot soldier in that conspiracy," Erik Kenerson, a prosecutor, told the judge on Friday.

Pezzola's attorneys had asked that their client be sentenced to around five years in prison, and said in their sentencing memo that he has already served about three years in jail awaiting trial. Steven Metcalf, one of Pezzola's attorneys, told the judge that Pezzola was caught in the "heat of the moment."

Nordean's attorney, Nick Smith, argued for a lower sentence within the range of 15-21 months.

"Nordean walked in and out of the Capitol like hundreds of Class B misdemeanants," Smith wrote. "When the government does distinguish Nordean's actions from any other January 6 defendant's, it relies on characterisation, not facts."

More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. Of those, more than 630 have pleaded guilty and at least 110 have been convicted at trial.

Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on September 5. The government is asking for a 33-year sentence.